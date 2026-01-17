€50m bid prepared: Chelsea ready to submit first offer for top January transfer target

Liam Rosenior could land the signing of a new defender for Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make a first offer of around €50m for the transfer of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

The Blues are stepping up their interest in the talented 20-year-old, as first reported on the Daily Briefing yesterday.

Jacquet has also previously attracted interest from Arsenal, but it now looks like the Frenchman is more likely to be heading to Stamford Bridge.

Nothing is done yet, but things seem to be advancing, with reliable RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins posting the update below on X…

?? Chelsea a fait de Jérémy Jacquet sa priorité cet hiver. Les discussions entre les Blues et le Stade Rennais portent sur la valorisation du défenseur central. Rennes veut exploser les compteurs alors que les dirigeants de Chelsea sont prêts à formuler une première offre… pic.twitter.com/TcwZ9FU0VB — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 17, 2026

Hawkins posted: “Chelsea have made Jérémy Jacquet their priority this winter. Discussions between the Blues and Stade Rennais focus on the valuation of the center-back. Rennes wants to break the bank while Chelsea’s executives are ready to submit a first official offer around 50M€.”

Jeremy Jacquet could be a superb signing to bolster Chelsea’s defence

Jacquet ticks a lot of boxes for Chelsea as he’s a top young talent who fits their recruitment strategy, whilst also being someone who can make an impact straight away.

The west Londoners have had some defensive issues this season, with Levi Colwill out with a long-term injury and the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo looking a little below-par.

Jacquet is an elite prospect who could make a big difference for both the present and future for CFC, giving Liam Rosenior a better option to build his back four around for the long term.

Jeremy Jacquet transfer would be a boost for Liam Rosenior

Chelsea recently appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager after a difficult run under previous head coach Enzo Maresca.

It’s fair to say Rosenior will have some concerns after his side’s poor defensive display in the 3-2 home defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup this week.

If Rosenior is given a quality signing like Jacquet in defence, it could make all the difference for him as he takes on this challenging job at Stamford Bridge.