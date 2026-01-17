Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The player will be out of contract in the summer of 2026, and journalist Dominik Schneider claims Crystal Palace do not want to extend his contract. It seems that they are prepared to sanction his departure, and clubs from Turkey are interested in signing the player.

It would make sense for him to move on and sort out his long-term future. Palace might prefer to sell him in January as well so that they can avoid losing him for free in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can work out a deal that benefits them.

Lerma is not a key player for Crystal Palace and is unlikely to get regular opportunities in the second half of the season. The midfielder will be keen to move on. He is looking for a new challenge, and moving to Turkey could be interesting for him.

Besiktas and Galatasaray are interested in the player (h/t SportWitness). Both clubs could provide him with the opportunity to compete regularly and fight for trophies. It will be interesting to see if he’s prepared to move to Turkey this month.

Crystal Palace will look to recoup a reasonable sum from his departure if they are planning to sell him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Crystal Palace have not been at their best in recent weeks, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to weaken the team in January. If they decide to sell their midfielder, they must first look to replace him properly.