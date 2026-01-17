(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Angers forward Sidiki Cherif this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already submitted a proposal to sign the 19-year-old attacker, and personal terms have been agreed upon over a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they can complete an agreement with the French outfit.

🚨🦅 Crystal Palace have sent their first official proposal to Angers for Sidiki Cherif. Proposal worth €20m, add-ons included. Agreement done with the player, talks underway on club to club side. pic.twitter.com/Q31I3uACar — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2026

Cherif has four goals to his name so far this season, and he has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1. There is no doubt that he could prove to be an excellent addition for Crystal Palace. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Cherif would be a long-term acquisition.

He is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important first-team player for Crystal Palace. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be tempting for him. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly. This is a golden opportunity for him to test himself at a higher level, and he will look to establish himself as a reliable attacker in the Premier League.

They move to Crystal Palace could be a stepping stone for him right now. If he manages to impress at the South London club, he could secure a bigger move in future.

Crystal Palace have offered €20 million for the attacker. It is a substantial offer for a young player like him, and it remains to be seen whether the French outfit will accept it.

Meanwhile, the player has a lot of potential, and he could easily justify the investment in future.