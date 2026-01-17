Chelsea & Man City battle for Barca transfer raid as bargain release clause to be triggered soon

Dro Fernandez in action for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid (Photo by David Ramos, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona wonderkid Dro Fernandez.

The talented 18-year-old is firmly on the radar of top clubs around Europe, with Borussia Dortmund and French clubs also mentioned in a report from talkSPORT.

Fernandez has been in Barcelona’s academy since 2022 and looks like a big prospect, though it seems his future is now expected to lie elsewhere.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea and Man City are among his suitors, with his £5.1m release clause expected to be triggered soon.

Where next for Chelsea and Man City transfer target Dro Fernandez?

Fernandez has played five games for Barcelona’s first-team, but the competition in Hansi Flick’s squad could mean it would be wise for him to consider a move away.

It remains to be seen where the Spanish teenager could end up, but Chelsea will surely be a tempting option due to their commitment to recruiting and developing young players.

The Blues, under their current ownership, have so often prioritised bringing in the best talents from around the world, and tend to give them key first-team roles quickly.

Still, it would also surely be hard for Fernandez to turn down a big name like City, while Dortmund have also proven a good stepping stone for youngsters in the past.

Barcelona disappointed to lose Dro Fernandez

It seems Barca boss Flick has already been informed of Fernandez’s decision to leave the club, according to talkSPORT.

Their report states that this has been met with disappointment from the German tactician, so it’s clear what kind of a talent the likes of Chelsea or City could be signing here.

Fernandez has been compared to Lamine Yamal, and if he comes anywhere close to that level he’ll surely prove a fine signing for whoever wins the race for his signature.