Jeremy Jacquet is closer to joining Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Jeremy Jacquet on the terms of his contract, with the Rennes defender possibly set to cost €70m.

That’s according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who report that the Blues are making some progress in their pursuit of Jacquet.

Chelsea have agreed terms with the player, and now just need to strike a deal with his club, who aim to make the French centre-back their club-record sale at around €70m.

For now, Chelsea have offered more like €50m for Jacquet, so it will be interesting to see if a compromise can be struck.

?EXCL: ??? #PL | ? Chelsea et Jérémy Jacquet ont trouvé un accord contractuel ? Le SRFC veut réaliser plus grosse vente de l’histoire du club ??Rennes et le club anglais poursuivent les négociations pour le défenseur de 20 ans. https://t.co/SyXumMTNLh pic.twitter.com/pGIiwC6eeR — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 17, 2026

Jeremy Jacquet could be a superb signing to bolster Chelsea’s defence

Jacquet looks like he ticks all the right boxes for Chelsea as he’s a big prospect who fits their current recruitment strategy, whilst also looking like someone who could make an impact straight away.

The west Londoners have had some defensive troubles this season, with Levi Colwill out injured for much of the campaign and the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo looking a little below-par.

Jacquet is an elite prospect who could make a big difference for both the present and future for CFC, giving new manager Liam Rosenior a better option to build his back four around for the long term.

Jeremy Jacquet transfer needed to lift Chelsea out of their recent slump

Chelsea fans will hope this can progress and be done soon as they really need to tighten up at the back as soon as possible after some poor recent results.

The Blues were beaten 3-2 at home to Arsenal in midweek and their only win in their last seven games came against lower-league Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.