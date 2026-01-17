Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Wolves attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club in recent months, and he is valued at £40 million. According to a report from Leeds Live, Leeds are prepared to do a player-plus-cash deal to sign the striker.

They need more depth in the attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season. He has done quite well for the newly promoted side, but they need more quality at their disposal. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Larsen would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves and he will want to move on and join a bigger club. Wolves are the favourites to go down this season. He will not want to compete in the second division of English football.

However, Leeds are not safe from relegation. They are fighting for their place in the top flight next season. That said, they are in a much better position compared to wolves. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the striker to join the club.

Meanwhile, they will have to convince his club as well. They are now looking to offer Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto, along with £5 million in cash, to seal the move. It will be interesting to see if Wolves are prepared to accept such an offer. Piroe and Gnonto have struggled for regular opportunities at Leeds, and they need to move on. Joining Wolves could be ideal for them as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal that benefits them both. There is no doubt that Larsen would be an excellent addition for Leeds and he could transform them in the attack.