Liverpool are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 22-year-old French midfielder is a promising young player with a bright future, but he struggles for regular opportunities at the Spanish club. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to secure his services in the coming months.

The Spanish club could be open to restructuring now after the exit of Xabi Alonso. The 22-year-old French talent could be allowed to leave the club, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure his signature.

They need to add more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and he would be ideal for them. He is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles across the midfield and defence. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Liverpool if they can get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an excellent option for the player. He wants to play more often, and Liverpool will be able to provide him with that opportunity. The report claims that Liverpool are prepared to make an unprecedented financial effort to sign the player. They have shown that they are willing to spend big money on players. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the French international.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for Camavinga.

He has a contract until 2029, and he could cost around €70–€80 million. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be exciting for the Frenchman, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football.