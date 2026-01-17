Arne Slot and Sandro Tonali (Photo by Jan Kruger, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly lining up an ambitious potential transfer move for Newcastle United central midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Reds have supposedly maintained contacts with the talented Italy international ever since his days as a youngster at Brescia.

And now that could lead to Liverpool making a move for Tonali, though he’d possibly cost as much as £100m, according to Fichajes.

Tonali has shone during his time at St James’ Park, and Newcastle will surely be in no mood to sell the 25-year-old.

Sandro Tonali transfer to Liverpool – how realistic is it?

Liverpool may be being linked with Tonali, and he’s surely a player they’d love to have in an ideal world, but this story should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Fichajes tend to be quite speculative and it’s often worth waiting to see if others are also reporting similar information before getting an idea of how concrete the claims really are.

Even if LFC do want Tonali, it could be a bit of a lost cause trying to convince Newcastle to sell him after the saga with Alexander Isak last summer.

The Merseyside giants eventually signed the Sweden international from the Magpies, but it was a long and messy affair that neither club will be keen to repeat.

Is Sandro Tonali enough of an upgrade on what Liverpool already have?

Liverpool will always look to get better in every department, but it’s not necessarily clear that Tonali would walk straight into Arne Slot’s first XI.

The former AC Milan man would face competition from the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield.

Even if some might feel Tonali could be an upgrade on Mac Allister, there’s not a huge amount in it, so would this really be a deal Liverpool feel is worth £100m?