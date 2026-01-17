Liverpool team news: Hugo Ekitike leads the line as Reds take on Burnley

Liverpool FC
Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike celebrate during Liverpool's win vs Barnsley
Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike celebrate during Liverpool's win vs Barnsley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool team news has just been released, with the Reds posting their line up to take on Burnley in today’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

See below for the full Liverpool team as Arne Slot names his usual key players like Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz in his starting line up…

As the Liverpool team news graphic above shows, it’s Alisson in goal, and what looks like a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong.

In midfield, it’s Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, and then Ekitike, Wirtz and Cody Gakpo as the front three.

Liverpool looking for important win as they take on Burnley

Liverpool fans will hope this team can produce a performance today as Slot’s men are still not in the most convincing form despite their recent unbeaten run.

LFC are unbeaten in their last eleven games in all competitions, but five of those games have been draws.

Having Ekitike back should be a boost as it gives Liverpool more of an attacking threat than they were able to enjoy in their recent away game against Arsenal.

Alexis Mac Allister and Arne Slot
Alexis Mac Allister and Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Frenchman has shone since joining the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, and he should be key for them again this afternoon.

Wirtz is also starting to come into form, so the Germany international should be another key player up front for Liverpool against Burnley.

As for their opponents, the Clarets look likely to be in a relegation battle so there’s surely little hope of them getting anything at Anfield today.

Burnley also lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool earlier in the season thanks to a late penalty from Mohamed Salah, so luck really hasn’t been on their side at times this term.

