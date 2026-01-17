Liverpool FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

A report from TeamTalk states they are keeping tabs on the Inter Milan star after missing out on Marc Guéhi. The England international is joining Manchester City, and Liverpool need to add more quality to their defensive unit.

Alessandro Bastoni is a top defender

The Italian international has established himself as one of the best defenders in European football right now, and Bastoni could be an outstanding addition for Liverpool. The player is open to a transfer this year, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. Apart from Bastoni, Liverpool are looking at Nico Schlotterbeck as well. The Borussia Dortmund defender has been linked with an exit in recent months.

Bastoni has the quality to play in the Premier League and could prove an exceptional addition to Liverpool. He is at the peak of his powers right now, and he will look to prove himself in English football. He has done quite well for Inter Milan and could look to take on a new challenge now. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them would be exciting for him.

However, the Italian outfit will not want to lose him easily. They could ask for a fee of around €80 million for the Italian defender. He is one of the best defenders in world football, and Liverpool will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Bastoni move likely in summer

A move in January is highly unlikely, as Inter Milan will not want to sell a key player in the middle of the season. Liverpool will likely have to wait until the summer transfer window to complete the deal.

Schlotterbeck would be an excellent addition as well. He has proved himself in Germany and has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. Both players are quite impressive on the ball and could be ideal additions for Liverpool, given their style of play.