"What's going on?" - Sky journalist lifts the lid on bizarre Marc Guehi to Liverpool transfer saga

Marc Guehi and Kaveh Solhekol
Marc Guehi and Kaveh Solhekol (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly handled their approach for Marc Guehi in the summer in quite a strange away, according to Crystal Palace sources.

That’s what Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed, with the reporter explaining that he thinks the Reds could have signed him in the summer if they’d really wanted to.

Guehi is now set to move from Palace to Manchester City this January to help Pep Guardiola deal with a major injury crisis at the back.

But there’ll be a fair few frustrated Liverpool fans when they hear from Solhekol about how their club made a bit of a mess of their move for the England international…

Crystal Palace surprised by Liverpool’s attitude towards Marc Guehi transfer

“I think if Liverpool really really wanted him in the summer, they would have got him in the summer,” Solhekol said.

“The information we always got from Crystal Palace was that Liverpool were quite sort of blasé about it…because they’d spent all this money on forward players, and then at the last minute, they made an offer for Marc Guehi, and it was a kind of a ‘take it or leave it’ offer.

“I think actually, Crystal Palace officials had to go up to Liverpool at the Community Shield and speak to their opposite numbers and say ‘look, what’s going on with Marc Guehi? We’ve heard you’re interested, when are you going to make an offer for him? Because we need to know where we stand’.”

Marc Guehi is leaving Crystal Palace for Manchester City
Marc Guehi is leaving Crystal Palace for Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool will surely regret missing out on Marc Guehi

Guehi to Man City for £20m has been agreed, as per BBC Sport and others, so it will be interesting to see how this ends up looking for Liverpool further down the line.

For now, it certainly seems like the Merseyside giants got their approach with this deal badly wrong, and it’s cost them a top centre-back.

Arne Slot’s side have been poor this season, with the ageing Virgil van Dijk no longer at his peak, while Ibrahima Konate has suffered a dip in form and is close to becoming a free agent.

It seems obvious that Guehi could have come in and been an important player for LFC, but he’s now gone and strengthened one of their biggest rivals.

  1. Yes, naturally it is ALL the fault of LFC.
    Let’s ignore Palace agreeing then pulling the plug.
    Let’s ignore all the player ‘agreements’ and resolves.
    Money rules alone in this game, simply more money on offer more love from the player.

