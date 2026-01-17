Michael Carrick is set to be named interim manager at Manchester United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club.

However, interim manager Michael Carrick has urged the club not to sell the player. The 32-year-old remains an integral part of the first-team squad, and Manchester United could certainly use him.

Man United need Maguire

They have looked vulnerable at the back at times, and they need his experience and quality in defence. Apart from that, he’s a leader in the dressing room, and Manchester United simply cannot afford to weaken the team in the middle of the season.

It has been a difficult campaign for them, and Rúben Amorim has been sacked after a series of poor performances. Manchester United will look to get their season back on track and push for European qualification. They need to get the best out of their players and hold onto them as well.

Harry Maguire is in demand

Multiple Italian clubs are interested in signing the 32-year-old Manchester United defender. According to a report from The Sun, they have rejected several approaches for the England international. Carrick has also urged the club to hold onto him and views the 32-year-old as an indispensable asset for now.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been speculation surrounding his future. Manchester United have an option to extend his deal for another year. It will be interesting to see if they take up the opportunity or allow the player to move on as a free agent in the summer.

Despite initial criticisms, Maguire has been a useful player for Manchester United over the years, and they will need to replace him properly if he moves on.