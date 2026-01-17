(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Derby earlier today.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far, and Ruben Amorim was recently shown the door. Michael Carrick has been brought in as the interim manager until the end of the season, and he is expected to steady the ship and lift the spirits around the club.

The win over their bitter rivals in the Manchester Derby could prove to be a massive turning point in Manchester United’s season. It will give them a huge confidence boost, and it remains to be seen whether they can build on it and put together a winning run now.

Kobbie Mainoo was excellent

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was handed a start against Manchester City, and the young midfielder demonstrated exactly why he is rated so highly in the game. The 20-year-old helped control the game for Manchester United, and he contributed defensively as well.

The midfielder registered a 91% pass accuracy during the game and produced two tackles and two interceptions as well.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Man City: 34 passes

91% pass accuracy

2/2 accurate long balls

1/2 successful dribbles

2/2 tackles won

2 interceptions

3 clearances

2/3 aerial duels won

3/8 ground duels won Superb performance Kobbie 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/bssZDV5wMu — Goals Side (@goalsside) January 17, 2026

Mainoo has shown his calibre

He struggled for gametime under Amorim, but his performance shows he is a supreme talent who is an asset to Manchester United, and Amorim was wrong to sideline him. It will be interesting to see if Mainoo can hold down a regular starting spot now and help Manchester United improve during the second half of the season.

There have been rumours linking him with a move away from the club, and it would be a huge mistake for Manchester United to lose an elite talent like him. Along with Manchester United, the win over Manchester City today could prove to be a major turning point for the young midfielder as well.