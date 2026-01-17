Harry Maguire with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been turning down transfer approaches for veteran defender Harry Maguire this January on instruction from Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils seem set to keep Maguire at least until the end of his contract this summer, despite the England international having interest from the likes of AC Milan, according to the Sun.

The report adds that new interim Man Utd manager Carrick has instructed the club to keep hold of Maguire this month, despite some uncertainty over whether he’ll get a new contract.

Time is ticking away for Maguire at Old Trafford, and it could still be that all parties will ultimately decide to part ways at the end of the season.

For now, though, it seems Maguire remains a key player for Carrick after his recent arrival as interim manager for the next few months.

Manchester United want to keep Harry Maguire as they’re unlikely to sign new defender this January

The Sun’s report goes on to say that MUFC are not planning any defender moves in this January’s transfer window, so that could make keeping Maguire all the more important.

The 32-year-old has not had the easiest time at United after his big-money move from Leicester City in 2019, but he’s worked his way back into the first-team fold in recent times and looks to have won a lot of the fans over.

It seems clear that Maguire still has a key role to play at United, even if he’s likely to only be a squad player for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see if clubs like Milan try again for Maguire in the summer when he’ll be a free agent, as he’d surely be a tempting affordable option for a lot of top clubs out there.