Manchester United fans will love what Michael Carrick did right after beating City

Michael Carrick celebrates after Manchester United's win vs Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

What a difference Michael Carrick has made at Manchester United already! The Red Devils were superb as they beat rivals Manchester City 2-0 in today’s derby at Old Trafford.

And on top of that, Man Utd supporters will surely be delighted to see homegrown midfield youngster Kobbie Mainoo playing the full 90 minutes.

Carrick clearly trusts Mainoo in a way that his unpopular predecessor Ruben Amorim did not, and it was quite fitting that he embraced the England international after the final whistle.

See below for this wholesome moment between Carrick and Mainoo that United fans will absolutely love…

Michael Carrick embraces Kobbie Mainoo after United win over City

Machael Carrick and Kobbie Mainoo ??? pic.twitter.com/F9Q3qDCOAQ — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2026

It may only be a small gesture, but MUFC really needed a lift after such a poor season and it looks like Carrick can deliver it.

As well as the result, the manner of the performance will be encouraging for United as they were by far the better team on the day.

And to do so by using Mainoo after so many months of wasting the 20-year-old’s potential on the bench only makes it even sweeter.

Michael Carrick makes dream start as United manager

Carrick has only just taken over as interim manager of United until the end of the season, and he couldn’t really have wished for a better start.

The former Middlesbrough boss was a club legend as a player at Old Trafford, and he’s shown his coaching credentials here by out-playing Pep Guardiola.

As you can see below, this was a battering in terms of the chances created…

Man Utd (3.81) 2-0 (0.47) Man City — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 17, 2026

Man City just suffered their biggest xG defeat. Ever. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 17, 2026

The manner of this win is huge for Carrick as he looks to show he can do the job as United manager for the next few months, and perhaps beyond.

The 44-year-old probably won’t be the favourite to land the position permanently, but he’s done his chances no harm here with an emphatic performance and a big result.