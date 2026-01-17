Bryan Mbeumo scores for Man United in their win vs Man City at Old Trafford (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Our Manchester United player ratings are in after a memorable win over rivals Manchester City in today’s big derby match in the Premier League.

Man Utd were deserving winners in their first game under new interim manager Michael Carrick, who has truly made a dream start to life at Old Trafford.

Red Devils fans everywhere will be delighted with how their team got on, and we’ve got our full player ratings for you below as Patrick Dorgu was among the players to really stand out on the day.

Manchester United player ratings vs City in full

Senne Lammens – 7/10 – It wasn’t the busiest day for the Manchester United goalkeeper, but he produced one superb save in the first half to keep the home side level when they were dominating but still struggling to find a breakthrough.

Harry Maguire – 7/10 – Dealt with Erling Haaland well and had an early header come back off the bar. Solid and reliable throughout when his team needed him.

Lisandro Martinez – 7/10 – Someone who looked possibly like he could be bullied by Haaland, but Lisandro Martinez really held his own and showed his importance to this United side.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10 – A bit of a weak link in this MUFC side for some time now, it was another shaky performance from Diogo Dalot at right-back, even if it ultimately didn’t matter a great deal on this occasion.

Luke Shaw – 7/10 – A reliable performance at left-back from Luke Shaw, who has shown once again how good he can be when he’s fully fit and when he’s used in his best position, having often filled in as part of the back three deployed by Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro – 7/10 – Even if his legs have gone a little, Casemiro is still capable of strong performances at the highest level, and he did a decent job shutting City down in midfield today.

Bruno Fernandes – 8.5/10 – A creative spark for United throughout the game, and all that was missing from his performance was a goal.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7.5/10 – Back in the starting line up under Carrick, Kobbie Mainoo showed us all plenty of reasons why he should keep his place as he kept the ball ticking with a solid 91% pass success rate.

Patrick Dorgu – 9/10 – Scored the second goal to kill the game, Patrick Dorgu has come into his own since being used as a winger rather than a left-back, with this surely his best performance since he joined United.

Amad Diallo – 7/10 – Not his best attacking display on his first game since returning from AFCON, but Amad Diallo is always a hard worker you can rely on in big games like this.

Bryan Mbeumo – 8/10 – Scored a well-taken opening goal on the break and looked lively throughout the game, even if playing as a striker isn’t really the best way to get the most out of him overall.