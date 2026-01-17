Manchester United team news: Double boost as Michael Carrick names his first XI

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United players celebrate
Manchester United players celebrate (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United team news is in as the Red Devils’ new interim manager Michael Carrick has named his starting XI to take on Manchester City.

See below as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo return for Man Utd as they return to Premier League action after going away with their national sides for AFCON.

See below for Carrick’s XI in his first game in charge of United since replacing caretaker manager Darren Fletcher, who in turn had replaced the recently-sacked Ruben Amorim…

Manchester United team news leaves a few major questions

Despite the Manchester United team news coming out, it’s not entirely clear from the club’s graphic in the X post above which positions everyone will be playing.

The players are listed in number order rather than by position, which means it’s not entirely clear what the system is.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United
Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Carrick will likely have moved away from using three at the back like Amorim did, but it’s still going to be tricky for the new MUFC boss to work out how to get the best out of his players with some big names on the bench.

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha don’t start, so it could be that Mbeumo is playing as the striker, while Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo could be supporting him in the front three.

Still, Dorgu and Diallo have also played as wing-backs before, while Luke Shaw can either be a left-back or a centre-back.

Kobbie Mainoo starts for Manchester United

One big positive for United fans will be the inclusion of Kobbie Mainoo from the start.

The England international struggled for playing time under Amorim, but has been told by Carrick that he still has an important role this season.

With Mainoo brought back into the starting XI today, it’s clear that he can probably stay put at Old Trafford at least until the summer rather than seeking a move away to get more playing time.

Amad Diallo Bryan Mbeumo Michael Carrick

