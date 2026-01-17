Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has done quite well in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United. Harry Maguire is on the verge of leaving the club, and Manchester United views the Brazilian as his long-term replacement.

Murillo asking price revealed

As per Fichajes, he will cost around £70 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to secure his signature. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join a bigger club will be exciting for him. There is no doubt that he has the ability to play for a club like Manchester United. He will look to fight for major trophies with them and compete in European football if the move goes through.

Convincing the player to join the club will not be too difficult. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the player will be tempted to join them. They also have the resources to pay the asking price. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

Murillo has also been linked to Chelsea.

Man United could use Murillo

Manchester United will look to get back to the top of English football, and they need quality players. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back in recent months, and they need to tighten up in that area of the pitch. Murillo will certainly help them improve defensively. The 23-year-old has clearly outgrown Nottingham Forest, and this is the right time for him to move on and join a bigger club. Manchester United could be the ideal next destination for him.