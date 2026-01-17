Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly attracting interest from big clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City.

According to sources speaking to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, links with Arteta are seen as “inevitable” after the superb work he’s done at the Emirates Stadium.

“Links with Real Madrid, as well as the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona are seen as inevitable, but that is all they are, just links,” the source said.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be worried about this news as Arteta has been so crucial in turning the club’s fortunes around in recent years.

Even if the Spanish tactician hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 2020, he’s turned the Gunners into a far more competitive side once again.

Arsenal can’t afford to lose Mikel Arteta

Arteta is surely good enough to manage any club in the world, and Real Madrid are currently on the lookout for a new permanent manager to replace Xabi Alonso.

Still, Arsenal surely need to do everything they can to keep hold of a manager who has transformed them into genuine contenders for major trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arsenal have finished second in the league table for the last three years in a row, and they currently sit top of the pile this term.

If Arteta were to leave for someone like Real Madrid or Man City, it’s hard to think of anyone who could easily replace him and carry on this fantastic job he’s done.

Could Mikel Arteta return to Man City?

Arteta spent time on City’s coaching staff before moving to Arsenal for his first managerial job.

It could well be that he’d be tempted to go back to the Etihad Stadium as the long-term successor to his old mentor Pep Guardiola.

But at the same time, Arsenal have had such a fierce rivalry with City in recent title races that it would perhaps now be harder for Arteta to make that move.