Newcastle enquire about signing Inter Milan superstar

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner
Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a transfer for Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij, who recently saw another move fall through.

De Vrij had been close to making a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, but he remains an Inter player for the time being after that deal collapsed late on.

Newcastle are now alongside Nottingham Forest in looking into a possible move for De Vrij this month, according to Football Insider.

The report explains that Forest are eyeing De Vrij on loan, but it’s not clear if Newcastle would move to also sign him on loan, or on a permanent transfer.

Stefan de Vrij in action for Inter Milan
Stefan de Vrij in action for Inter Milan

Stefan de Vrij transfer would have some issues for Newcastle United

As the report from Football Insider notes, De Vrij’s potential move to St James’ Park would not be without its issues.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle signing the experienced Dutch defender would really be worthwhile as he would not be eligible to play for Eddie Howe’s side in the Champions League.

This is because De Vrij has already represented Inter in the competition this season.

Newcastle could still probably benefit from bringing in De Vrij as extra cover for their domestic matches, but there might also be better value options out there who’d also be able to help them in Europe.

