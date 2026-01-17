Wayne Rooney has spoken out on the Manchester United job (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insists he can’t see any chance of Xabi Alonso becoming the club’s new manager, naming Thomas Tuchel as a more likely option.

Alonso was recently sacked as Real Madrid manager, while Ruben Amorim was also given his marching orders from Man Utd this month.

Rooney’s former Red Devils teammate Michael Carrick is now in as interim manager until the end of the season, and plenty of names have been linked with the job from the summer onwards.

Alonso did a superb job at Bayer Leverkusen before struggling at Real Madrid, but Rooney insists his Liverpool connections mean he surely won’t be in the frame to take over at Old Trafford.

No chance of Xabi Alonso to Man United, but maybe Thomas Tuchel

Speaking on the BBC’s Wayne Rooney Show, the pundit made it clear that Alonso could surely be ruled out as a United manager candidate, with a return to Liverpool at some point surely more likely.

Instead, Rooney named England manager Tuchel as “the one” he’d like to see taking over as the club’s next permanent manager.

“No chance it’s Alonso, no,” Rooney said.

“Before Liverpool, I would have loved (Jurgen) Klopp, but you couldn’t bring him in or Alonso for that reason. I just don’t think you can.

“Alonso did incredible at Leverkusen but I think you’ve got more chance of him sitting and waiting that Arne Slot leaves.”

He added: “Tuchel is the one for me. I just think he knows the Premier League, he’s won trophies, he’s doing well at England. Time will tell.”

Who could be next Man United manager?

Tuchel is experienced and has done impressive work with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Overall, the German tactician probably feels like the best candidate for MUFC, but there will also surely be others in the frame.

Oliver Glasner is the favourite for United and he confirmed yesterday that he’ll be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of his contract this summer.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is out of work, so could be one worth watching, while Defensa Central have mentioned Luis Enrique as an option as he’ll be leaving PSG this summer.