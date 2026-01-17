Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago celebrate (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Brentford’s German winger Kevin Schade, but they could face strong competition for his signature.

Sources with ties to the agents industry have informed me that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also showing an interest in Schade, with all three sides viewing him as a player who can add pace and depth to their attacking options.

“Tottenham really like Schade after watching him for some time,” one source told me. “But the feeling now is that Newcastle and Villa will also be in the mix.”

As previously reported here, Fabio Paratici did some work on the Schade deal, and it seems the north London club’s interest persists despite the Italian’s recent departure.

Kevin Schade not currently available for transfer

Brentford, however, are not open to selling the 24-year-old in January. With Schade tied down until 2028 and already established at international level, the club are in a strong position and the expectation is that they won’t entertain official bids this winter.

Sources close to the situation admit that there have been contacts from interested clubs, but stress that any price will depend on the club making the move. Things could change in the summer, though, when Brentford’s valuation of €50–60 million will set the tone for negotiations.

On the pitch, Schade has stood out in the Premier League this season with his speed and versatility as a wide forward. His profile fits perfectly into the attacking plans of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle, making him one of the names to watch when the market opens up again.

Thomas Frank obviously knows Schade well from his time as manager of Brentford, but he’s under pressure at Spurs, so it remains to be seen if he’ll last long enough in the job to get the chance to work with the player again.