Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb.

The 22-year-old has struggled for opportunities at the Premier League club and needs to move on in order to play more often. The Norwegian international is a talented player with a bright future, but sitting on the bench at Manchester City will be detrimental to his development.

Oscar Bobb could be on the move

Manchester City have recently signed Savinho, and naturally, Bobb is going to fall further down the pecking order. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to sanction his departure.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Bobb is now facing an uncertain future at Manchester City. Savinho has also been linked with an exit, but the Brazilian is likely to stay in the Premier League. It seems that Bobb could be sold this month.

O’Rourke said: “I think there’s a strong possibility he could leave, especially now following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo. It’s pushed him even further down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s plans. “He’s injured at the minute, so that might put a question mark over his possible departure in the January transfer window, but I don’t think it’s a serious injury. “I think for Oscar Bobb himself, he probably needs to be playing regularly after a couple of injuries and seasons which have delayed his development. He’s a top player, there is no getting away from that. “He’ll be going with Norway to the World Cup in the summer, so he’ll be keen to be playing regular first team football in the second half of season.“

Spurs keen on Bobb

The report further claims that Tottenham are lining up a move to secure his services, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. Tottenham need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 22-year-old could be a useful long-term acquisition for them. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could be worth doing.