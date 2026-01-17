(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

The player is on the radar of both Manchester United and Chelsea. However, a report from TeamTalk claims that Tottenham will pursue the England international midfielder at the end of the season and are prepared to submit a very significant offer.

Adam Wharton is an elite prospect

The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League and could be a long-term asset for Tottenham. He is likely to cost a lot of money, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him. The player has all the tools to develop into a future star. He is already operating at a very high level in the Premier League.

He has been an indispensable asset to Crystal Palace and was one of the main reasons they won the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. The 21-year-old could be excited to take on a new challenge, and the opportunity to join a big club will be hard to turn down for him. Even though Tottenham are in mid-table positions, they have an exciting project and a talented squad. They might bounce back strongly in the coming months, giving Wharton the opportunity to fight for trophies.

Other clubs keen on Wharton

Meanwhile, competition from Manchester United and Chelsea will make it difficult for the North London club to complete the deal. They will have to pay a premium to complete the signing, and Crystal Palace will probably hope that a bidding war drives the price up. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up their interest with an official proposal.