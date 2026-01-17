Wolves have agreed their first signing of 2026. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Palmeiras are interested in signing the Wolves attacker Jhon Arias.

The player has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club this month, and the Brazilian club is reportedly lining up an offer to sign him. However, a report from Globo Esporte claims that Fluminense could have a say in any potential move. Arias left Fluminense not long ago, and they have a priority clause inserted into his contract, and they could look to exercise the option if Arias were to return to Brazilian football.

Fluminense president Mattheus Montenegro has confirmed that the club could look to bring the player back. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

“With regard to Arias, he is a player who left here not long ago. It is a conversation that happens frequently,” he said. “We became aware of interest from Palmeiras and other clubs. Since always, there is interest from clubs across Brazil. He is a spectacular player. “But in Arias’ contract, we do have a priority clause. We need to be notified. Our plan is to exercise that priority”, he revealed. “We do not know the value yet, but we have a plan in place to exercise it. I cannot guarantee that we will exercise it, because we do not know the value, but we are planning for it.”

Wolves are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let the Brazilian leave the club in the middle of the season. It could be a devastating blow for them. They need to start picking up points if they want to compete in the next season. They are at the bottom of the league table right now.

Arias is a talented player, and he could be useful for Wolves during the second half of the campaign. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.