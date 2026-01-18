Historic and chaotic scenes have engulfed the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco, where the Lions of Teranga currently hold a precarious 1-0 lead in the second half of extra time.

The match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium has been defined by a refused goal, a controversial penalty, and a temporary abandonment that saw the Senegal team walk off the pitch in protest.

Senegal walk off after controversial officiating

The drama began deep into stoppage time of the second half. Senegal believed they had won the tournament when Ismaila Sarr found the net, only for the goal to be controversially ruled out for an alleged foul in the build-up.

The tension reached a boiling point minutes later when VAR intervened at the other end, awarding host nation Morocco a penalty for an infringement in the box.

Furious with the officiating double standard, Senegal manager Pape Thiaw signaled for his players to leave the field.

In unprecedented scenes for a continental final, the Senegalese squad retreated to the tunnel, halting the game as CAF officials scrambled to restore order.

? THIS IS CRAZY! The AFCON final is delivering a DRAMATIC ending we've never seen before in international football. ??? ?? 92': Goal disallowed for Senegal for a soft foul, with no VAR check

?? 96': Penalty awarded to Morocco after a VAR review

?? 112': Senegal players head…

Mendy saves Brahim Diaz Paneka penalty

When play eventually resumed, the pressure fell on Morocco’s star man, Brahim Diaz.

However, the lengthy delay appeared to play into the hands of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Real Madrid forward attempted a Panenka, but Mendy stood his ground to make a comfortable save, silencing the home crowd and sending the game into extra time.

90+ 13 | ?????? Panenka stopped! Brahim Díaz fails to beat the keeper

Pape Gueye scores stunner to break the deadlock

The controversy seemed to stir the reigning champions. Just four minutes into the first half of extra time, Pape Gueye silenced the stadium again.

The midfielder unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box that flew into the top corner, giving Senegal a 1-0 lead.

Despite the controversy and what appeared to be an attempt to rob Senegal a victory in favour of the host nation, the reigning Champions prevail, winning the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Sadio Mane – The true hero for Senegal

While manager Pape Thiaw initially ordered the team to retreat to the dressing room in protest of the late penalty, Mane was seen at the heart of the chaos, initially following his coach but quickly realizing the gravity of a potential forfeit.

While emotions ran high following the perceived double injustice of a disallowed goal and a Moroccan penalty, Mane reportedly took charge, urging his teammates that they could only win the trophy on the pitch, not in the tunnel.

Senegal fans were about to destroy the stadium but thanks to Sadio Mane a true legend now they lead by a goal.

pic.twitter.com/blszaileQn — Bearded Priest (@BeardedPriest1) January 18, 2026

In a final that will be remembered for decades, Sadio Mane’s leadership proved to the heroic as his decision ended up winning the tournament for Senegal.