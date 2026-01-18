(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to leave Arsenal, with Ajax agreeing a deal to sign the Ukrainian international on loan in a move that effectively ends his Premier League chapter.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given the deal his trademark “here we go”, confirming that Oleksandr Zinchenko will travel to Amsterdam within the next 24 hours to complete medical tests ahead of the switch.

Ajax have reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal over a loan move running until June, with the Dutch giants set to cover Zinchenko’s full salary for the remainder of the season.

Taking to X, Romano reported:

“Ajax verbally agree on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, here we go! Agreement in place over loan until June, leaving Nottingham Forest. Zinchenko will fly in next 24h for medical tests in Amsterdam. Ajax will cover his salary, deal in place”

???? Ajax verbally agree on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, here we go! Agreement in place over loan until June, leaving #NFFC. Zinchenko will fly in next 24h for medical tests in Amsterdam. Ajax will cover his salary, deal in place as Telegraaf reports. pic.twitter.com/KnYqZp1i7Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2026

Nottingham Forest loan cut short

The move to the Eredivisie comes after Zinchenko’s difficult loan spell at Nottingham Forest was terminated early.

Having joined the Midlands club in the summer in search of regular first-team football, the 29-year-old struggled to make a significant impact at the City Ground.

Reports indicate that Zinchenko found it difficult to cement a starting spot under Forest’s management, with injuries and inconsistent form limiting his contributions.

The loan, originally intended to run until the end of the season, has been cut short to facilitate this new opportunity.

Ajax have moved quickly to secure his services, with the Amsterdam club reportedly agreeing to cover his full salary for the remainder of the campaign. The verbal agreement is now in place, and contracts are being prepared for his arrival in the Netherlands.

Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal is over

This latest development signals what is likely the final chapter of Zinchenko’s Arsenal career.

With his contract at the Emirates Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2026, this loan move effectively takes him to the end of his terms with the Gunners.

Since arriving from Manchester City, Zinchenko was initially pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s tactical evolution, particularly with his ability to invert from left-back into midfield.

However, the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the superb form of Riccardo Calafiori saw him fade away from Areta’s plans.

A move to Ajax offers Zinchenko a fresh start and a platform to showcase his technical quality in a league that historically values possession-based football, allowing him to potentially put himself in the shop window for a permanent move this summer.