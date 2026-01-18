Unai Emery applauding the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Club Brugge defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for the Belgian outfit, and Galatasaray are hoping to sign him as well. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Villa have enquired about him following Boubacar Kamara’s injury.

Kamara suffered the blow during last week’s FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur. He was forced off with a knee injury.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 24-year-old Nigerian midfielder this month. He has shown his quality in Belgium and has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well. The defensive midfielder is versatile enough to play in central defence and could prove an asset for Aston Villa.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play alongside quality players at the West Midlands club. He would also get to work with a top-class manager like Unai Emery.

Aston Villa are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the side. They need physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and the African would be the ideal addition. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to design the player.

The Belgian outfit will not want to lose a key player like him easily, and they could demand a premium. Onyedika has a contract with them until 2027, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are ready to break the Bank for him.