Chelsea officials fly to Europe to complete deal for €65m star

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, with the Blues now edging closer to a major January signing as talks intensify between the two clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the highly rated 20-year-old, with a contract prepared and the player fully committed to the move.

The remaining hurdle is striking a fee agreement with Rennes.

Chelsea officials fly to France to secure Jeremy Jacquet deal

Romano reports that Chelsea’s current offer falls below Rennes’ valuation, but negotiations are accelerating.

Rennes are believed to be holding out for a club-record sale of around €65 million. In a clear sign of intent, Chelsea officials have travelled to France in an effort to push the deal over the line before the January window closes.

Romano reported on X:

“Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Jacquet, the clear main target at centre back. Contract ready, player keen and talks ongoing with Rennes asking for club record sale fee around €65m. #CFC bid currently lower. A mission to France already took place.”

Why Jeremy Jacquet Is Chelsea’s top defensive target

If Chelsea manage to bridge the valuation gap, they will be landing one of Ligue 1’s standout defensive performers of the 2025/26 season.

Since returning from a loan spell at Clermont, Jacquet has established himself as a defensive leader for Rennes, combining elite physicality with modern ball-playing ability, a profile that strongly appeals to Chelsea’s recruitment team.

Jacquet’s impressive stats at Rennes

His physical profile fits the Premier League mould perfectly, but it is his statistical output that has caught the eye of Chelsea’s recruitment team.

So far this season, Jacquet ranks in the 95th percentile for interceptions among Ligue 1 defenders, highlighting his elite anticipation and ability to read the game.

He is not just a destroyer, however; he is comfortable playing out from the back, boasting an 88% pass completion rate and ranking highly for progressive carries out of defence.

His aggressive, front-foot style has seen him win 64% of his ground duels this term, adding a layer of grit that Chelsea’s backline has occasionally lacked.

At just 20 years old, he represents both an immediate upgrade in athleticism and a long-term investment for the Blues’ defence.

With personal terms agreed and negotiations ongoing, the coming days will be decisive. Chelsea’s willingness to travel and push talks forward suggests growing confidence that a compromise can be reached.

If the deal is completed, Jeremy Jacquet would become one of the most expensive defensive signings in Chelsea’s history, and a clear statement of intent in the January window.