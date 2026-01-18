Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Leicester City attacking sensation, Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has already established himself as a first-team player for the Foxes. He has the tools to become a top-class player, and he could be a very useful addition to Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

They will also face competition from Manchester City. Both clubs are looking to add more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 16-year-old would be a future investment. The player is likely to cost around €25 million, according to Fichajes, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester City are willing to pay that price. It is a substantial amount of money for an unproven young player.

Monga will certainly be excited about the possibility of joining a big club. The move to the Premier League would be exciting for him. Chelsea and Manchester City have done well to groom players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Although he might not be a regular starter for them, he has shown he can be part of the first-team squad at the highest level.

Even though the asking price seems expensive right now, the investment could look like a bargain in future. If the 16-year-old manages to fulfil his potential. Chelsea and Manchester City have the financial means to get the deal done, and the move could be a gamble worth taking.

Monga is a promising player with a bright future, and competing in the second division of English football might not be attractive for him. He is likely to be tempted if either of the two Premier League clubs makes a concrete proposal.