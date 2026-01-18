Liam Rosenior could become the new Chelsea manager (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to complete the signing of Jeremy Jacquet this month.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has done quite well in Ligue 1. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. They need to improve defensively, and the French defender would be a superb long-term acquisition.

Jeremy Jacquet wants the move

Jacquet has already agreed on personal terms with the London club, but Chelsea need to secure an agreement with his club. The French outfit might not want to lose him in the middle of the season. He is an indispensable asset for them, and selling him in January would be a huge mistake. It could derail their season.

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Chelsea are in ‘concrete negotiations’ to sign the player this month, and they are pushing to get the deal done in January. Rennes would prefer to sell him at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach an agreement.

🚨🆕 Today there were concrete negotiations between Chelsea and Stade Rennes regarding Jérémy #Jacquet. Chelsea are pushing for a winter transfer. ⚠️ However, a club-to-club agreement is needed first. Only then will Jacquet enter into talks with #CFC. It is possible that Rennes… pic.twitter.com/UndTILhdjL — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2026

Can Chelsea sign Jacquet?

The defender is clearly interested in the move, and he has already agreed terms with the Premier League club. He will look to compete at the highest level with Chelsea and fight for major trophies. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. It could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Jacquet has been a consistent performer in the French league, and he has the quality to do well in England as well. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Premier League football quickly.

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and Chelsea could groom him into a future star.