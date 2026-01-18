(Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have decided against sacking manager Oliver Glasner, despite being unhappy with his recent public outburst against the club’s hierarchy.

The future of the Austrian manager was thrown into doubt after he accused the Palace board of abandoning the team following a 2-1 defeat away to Sunderland on Saturday.

Glasner’s frustration peaked after club captain Marc Guehi was sold to Manchester City just 24 hours before kick-off.

As a result, there were speculations that the Eagles would let the manager go. However, as per The Telegraph, the Crystal Palace board held talks with the Austrian and expect the manager to see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Glasner has done an incredible job at Crystal Palace

Despite a current ten-game winless streak, the Palace hierarchy remains mindful of the transformative impact Glasner has had since arriving in February 2024.

His tenure has been defined by historic success, most notably leading the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2025.

Statistically, Glasner has maintained one of the highest win percentages in the club’s Premier League history.

Manager Matches Wins Draws Losses Oliver Glasner 96 43 26 27

Summer exit confirmed as Manchester United circle

While he will remain at Selhurst Park for now, Glasner has already confirmed he will leave the club in the summer. This has placed Manchester United on high alert.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified Glasner as a top candidate to take over permanently in July 2026, following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

With interim boss Michael Carrick currently steering the ship at Old Trafford, Glasner’s availability as a free agent in the summer makes him an incredibly attractive option for the INEOS-led sporting department.