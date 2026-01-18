Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has been excellent in the Bundesliga and has impressed for his country as well. He could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for both Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Diomande is a left-sided attacker who is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He will add explosive pace, flair, and unpredictability to the Chelsea or Liverpool attack. It is no surprise that the two clubs are interested in him. They have struggled to create opportunities from the flanks, and they need a tricky winger like him.

They have now been handed major encouragement to move for the African attacker at the end of the season. Tottenham have tried to sign Diomande this month.

Yan Diomande could be sold

RedBull director Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky: “You can’t let him go after just one year (…), but the truth is that there are also other top clubs out there (…) and we have to generate revenue.”

🚨⤵️ Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky:

“You can’t let him go after just one year (…) But the truth is that there are also other top clubs out there (…) and we have to generate revenue.”



As revealed, FC Bayern are very keen on him for the summer. However, it depends on the price. Top… https://t.co/rlO1yMlaXu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2026

Diomande could improve both clubs

The two English clubs will certainly fancy their chances of signing the player in the coming months. They have the resources to pay a premium for him, and convincing the attacker will not be too difficult.

He will be attracted to the idea of competing at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League will be quite tempting. Chelsea and Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Multiple top teams across Europe are interested in the Ivorian, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Diomande has recently revealed that he is a huge Liverpool fan.