Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Como defender Jacobo Ramon.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has done quite well for the Italian club this season, and he has helped them keep clean sheets in the league. He is a regular starter for them, and his performance has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, as per TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid have edge in Jacobo Ramon race

The 21-year-old is a former Real Madrid Academy graduate, and the club has a buyback clause in his contract if it wants to bring him back. That gives them a clear advantage in any race to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is willing to bring him back to the club.

Chelsea and Liverpool need defensive depth, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 21-year-old. He could become a high-quality long-term acquisition for them. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. Both Premier League clubs need to tighten up at the back if they want to win major trophies. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season.

Ramon will fancy a big move

Ramon will certainly be excited about the possibility of joining a big club. Moving to the Premier League or La Liga will be quite exciting for him, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 21-year-old should join a club where he can play a prominent role. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development. He must seek assurances of gametime from Real Madrid, Chelsea or Liverpool before joining them.