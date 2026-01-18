A general view of a Manchester United corner flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

The 25-year-old French defender has done quite well for the Italian club since joining them from AC Milan. Juventus paid €20 million to sign the player, and Calciomercato claims that they are holding out for €30 million.

Where will Pierre Kalulu end up?

The Premier League clubs have the financial resources to pay the asking price, and the deal could prove to be a bargain for them. Manchester United and Tottenham have been vulnerable defensively, and they need someone who can help them tighten up at the back. The 25-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them at a reasonable price.

Kalulu has proven himself in Italy, and he could be open to taking on a new challenge. The move to England could be exciting. Manchester United and Tottenham could provide him a competitive platform, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, they have done quite well this season, and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. They could be an attractive destination for the defender if they manage to finish in the top four.

Kalulu would be a superb option

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs decides to follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

All three clubs will be hoping to fight for trophies in the coming seasons, and they need to stay organised at the back. The French defender could help them improve in that area of the pitch. If he adapts to English football quickly, that €30 million investment could look like a masterstroke.