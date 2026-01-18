Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Napoli have lined up Joao Gomes as a major target for the summer, but there’s no deal in place yet.

The club is said to have a verbal understanding with the player on the financial framework, though talks with Wolverhampton haven’t progressed. That suggests a move is more likely in June, with January only possible if the right conditions fall into place.

Gomes is a player in demand

Sporting director Manna views Gomes as a key piece for next season’s midfield, dynamic, ball-winning, and high-tempo, a profile that fits exactly what Napoli want.

There’s also clear movement around Atletico Madrid. Simeone is pushing for a midfielder who suits his system, intense pressing, strong in duels, and Joao Gomes has moved up their shortlist. While there are internal concerns over cost, interest remains active, and contacts via the player’s camp keep the file warm. Atletico are expected to look for an opening in January, while planning a broader push for the summer.

Man United keen on Joao Gomes

Manchester United have tracked Joao Gomes since the summer and see him as a profile to add energy, aggression, and coverage in midfield in a post-Casemiro setup. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that scouting reports are positive and suggest he’s well-suited to Premier League tempo. Crystal Palace have also noted Gomes among options to cover an injury-hit midfield, with a loan or cost-effective solution in January under consideration. Liverpool’s earlier interest has cooled recently.

Financially, Wolves are expected to demand a high valuation. Napoli’s reported understanding with the player suggests progress on salary and contract length, but without meeting Wolves’ price, a January exit looks difficult. Cost is also a decisive factor for Atletico and Manchester United, shaping whether they move now or wait. That’s why a loan with an option or obligation to buy is the most realistic January structure, while a straight permanent deal is more likely in the summer. Gomes’s age, fit, and Premier League experience strengthen Wolves’ position at the negotiating table.