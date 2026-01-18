(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United have submitted a formal bid to bring Ruben Neves back to the Premier League, reigniting interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

According to the latest report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Neves has been identified by the Old Trafford hierarchy as the ideal candidate to inject balance, leadership, and immediate experience into their midfield engine room.

Chelsea have also showed interest in Neves but Man United seem to have made the first move.

Neves’ current contract with Al-Hilal expires in June, making this January window the Saudi club’s final chance to recoup a transfer fee rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.

While Al-Hilal are under no financial pressure to sell, the report claims they are seriously considering offers close to €23m (£19.2m). United’s proposal is said to be in that range, though negotiations are ongoing over payment structure and add-ons.

Ultimately, the final call may rest with the player, particularly around salary expectations.

Ruben Neves’ salary vs Man United’s wage structure

One of the biggest hurdles for this transfer will be financial. Ruben Neves is currently one of the highest-paid midfielders in Saudi Arabia.

To make a return to England feasible, he would likely need to adjust his expectations to fit within the United wage bill.

According to data from Capology, Manchester United’s wage structure is topped by Casemiro, who earns a reported £350,000 per week, followed closely by captain Bruno Fernandes at £300,000 per week.

Neves’ current package in Saudi Arabia is close to £390,000 per week.

Player Club Weekly Wage (£) Rúben Neves Al-Hilal SFC 390,000 Casemiro Manchester United 350,000 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 300,000

Data via Capology

With INEOS determined to rein in United’s inflated wage bill, Neves would almost certainly need to accept a significant pay cut to make the move viable.

Any offer is expected to place him below the club’s top earners, while still reflecting his experience and status.

Ruben Neves is Premier League proven

For United, the appeal of Neves lies in his ability to slot straight into the team.

Unlike other targets who may require time to adapt to the pace of English football, Neves has already proven himself in the Premier League with Wolves.

During his six-year spell at Molineux, Neves made 177 Premier League appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 9 assists. Across all comeptitions, he scored 30 goals and assisted 13 in 253 appearances.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Wolves 253 30 13 Al-Hilal SFC 112 17 28 FC Porto 93 4 3 Career Total 458 51 44

Ruben Neves’ stats via Transfermarkt

He was instrumental in Wolves’ promotion and subsequent European qualification, often wearing the captain’s armband.

His proven track record of controlling games and scoring spectacular goals from distance makes him a low-risk, high-reward option for a United side desperate for consistency.