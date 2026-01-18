A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Oscar Bobb has been linked with a move away from Manchester City in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old is not a key player for them, and he has dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Antoine Semenyo in January.

The Norwegian attacker needs to leave the club in order to get his career back on track. Tottenham would be prepared to provide him with an exit route. According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing a €50 million (£43m) offer to sign the attacker. It remains to be seen whether they submit the offer in the next few days.

They need more quality on the flanks, and Bobb could be a useful addition. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as an important player for the London club. Regular football at Tottenham could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

If a €50 million offer is presented, Manchester City are likely to be tempted. He is not a key player for them, and €50 million is a substantial offer for a fringe player.

The player has extensive Premier League experience and could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club if he joins them this month.

Tottenham have had a disappointing season, and they will look to bounce back strongly in the coming months. They need the right players this month in order to get their back on track. Improving the attacking unit should be a priority for them. They have looked toothless in the attack at times this season.

Bobb would add pace and unpredictability to the team. He is a young player with significant potential, and Tottenham could groom him into a star.