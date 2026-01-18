(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Thomas Frank’s position as Tottenham head coach is hanging by a thread following Saturday’s damaging 2–1 defeat to West Ham, a result that has intensified pressure inside the club and sparked fresh discussions at board level.

According to Sky Sports, senior Tottenham figures held talks in the immediate aftermath of the loss, with growing concern over whether Frank can continue in the role amid a worrying run of results.

Tottenham board hold crisis talks

While no final decision has yet been taken, reports indicate that all options are now on the table.

Spurs’ original plan was to back Frank and commit to a long-term rebuild, but that strategy is now under serious review.

The mood around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has reportedly turned toxic, with fan unrest escalating in recent weeks.

One incident, as reported by Sky Sports, involved a supporter confronting Spurs co-owner Vivienne Lewis about the club’s dire situation.

Frank has really struggled to make an impact at Tottenham

Frank’s arrival from Brentford in the summer of 2025 was met with optimism, but the reality has been starkly different. The statistics make for grim reading for the 52-year-old.

Since taking charge, Frank has overseen a alarming dip in form. The loss to West Ham marked Tottenham’s eighth defeat in 22 Premier League games this season.

More alarmingly, Frank now holds the worst home win percentage of any permanent Tottenham manager in the Premier League era, a statistic that has only amplified scrutiny on his tenure.

His unexciting playing style plan, a stark contrast to the “Angeball” attacking philosophy of his predecessor, has failed to yield results, with the team looking disjointed and devoid of confidence.

With the club out of both domestic cups and struggling in the league, the pressure is now at a boiling point.

Mauricio Pochettino linked with sensational return

As the pressure mounts on Frank, speculation regarding his replacement has already begun to swirl.

Reports from talkSPORT are linking former fan-favourite Mauricio Pochettino with a sensational return to the club in the summer.

Currently managing the United States national team, Pochettino is reportedly being lined up as a potential candidate for the summer should Spurs decide to part ways with Frank. It is said the the Argentine is keen on a return after the World Cup as well.

Pochettino remains a hugely popular figure among Spurs supporters following his previous stint, where he guided the club to a Champions League final and established them as consistent top-four contenders.

In an event that Frank is sacked now, the club are expected appoint an interim manager, similar to how Man United have appointed Michael Carrick, before hiring a permanent manager in the summer.