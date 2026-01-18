(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender, Micky van de Ven.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, and he is a key player for the north London club. He has a contract with them until 2029, and they will not want to lose him easily. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool is determined to get the deal done and does not want the move to drag on. They are prepared to offer €90 million (£78m) in order to convince the North London club.

The defender is reportedly open to taking a new challenge, and the opportunity to move to Liverpool will be exciting for him. He would get to play alongside world-class players and fight for major trophies. He is being considered the ideal long-term replacement for his national team captain, Virgil van Dijk.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with Tottenham at the end of the season. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing one of the best defenders in the league would be a masterstroke.

The 24-year-old has shown that he can play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could help Liverpool fight for major trophies as well. He is well settled in England, and he could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, selling a key player to a direct rival would send the wrong message about the club’s ambitions, and it remains to be seen what Tottenham decides. They will be hoping to compete with the elite clubs and win major trophies. They need to hold onto their best players in order for that to happen.