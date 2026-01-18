(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has admitted he would return to the dugout immediately, but only for Manchester United or Everton.

Speaking on BBC, the Manchester United and England legend opened the door to a potential managerial comeback, revealing that the emotional pull of his two former clubs would be impossible to ignore, despite enjoying life in the media spotlight.

Wayne Rooney: “I’d gladly go back”

The 40-year-old, who spent 13 iconic years at Old Trafford, made it clear that his loyalty still runs deep.

“I said last week, if Manchester United called me and asked me to go in, in any capacity, then I’ll gladly do that.

“It’s a club which, for myself, I love the football club and I was there for 13 years. It’s probably one of the only two clubs I would go back into coaching for, in Manchester United and Everton.”

Wayne Rooney has not given up on managerial career

Although Wayne Rooney has become a familiar face on punditry panels since leaving Plymouth Argyle, reports suggest his desire to manage has never truly faded.

According to The Sun, Rooney has been inspired by the success of his younger brother John Rooney, currently managing Macclesfield.

Their recent FA Cup shock victory over Crystal Palace is said to have struck a chord with the former England captain.

The source added that Rooney believes he still has “unfinished business” and remains convinced he can succeed at the top level.

Despite setbacks, Rooney reportedly still dreams of returning to the Premier League as a manager, believing the right opportunity, and right club, could unlock his potential.

Rooney’s managerial career so far

Rooney’s managerial journey has been a test of resilience, often taking charge of clubs in difficult circumstances.

Derby County: Rooney began his coaching career at Derby, battling administration and points deductions.

Despite a valiant effort that won him many admirers, the club was eventually relegated to League One. He left with a win percentage of 28.2%.

DC United: Returning to MLS with DC United, he failed to make the playoffs in his full season, departing with a win rate of 25.9%.

Birmingham City: A disastrous 15-game spell saw him sacked after just 83 days, recording only two wins (13.3% win rate).

Plymouth Argyle (2024): His most recent stint at Plymouth ended prematurely, with the team struggling for consistency in the Championship.