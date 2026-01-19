Michael Carrick shows he means business with ruthless actions after statement Man United win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has wasted no time stamping his authority on Manchester United.

According to a trusted source on X, the interim manager has instructed every member of his coaching staff to report to Carrington for a full review and analysis of the mistakes made in the victory over Manchester City.

The goal is clear and that is to identify every detail, eliminate complacency, and build a culture of collective improvement, without blame.

Despite a hugely encouraging 2-0 derby win on Saturday, Carrick is determined to ensure United don’t fall back into old habits.

His message to staff and players has been firm, even in victory, standards must rise.

Michael Carrick wants high standards at Man United

He wants to create the perfect environment where coaches and players can challenge each other, correct errors, and maintain high performance levels throughout the run-in.

The transformation in mood has been striking. Under Ruben Amorim, United endured a chaotic stretch of results, low morale, and tactical confusion.

However, Carrick’s arrival has brought renewed clarity and better communication.

United’s dominant derby performance, their first match under Carrick, left fans and pundits genuinely impressed.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered City, United controlled key phases, created the better chances, and showed discipline both in and out of possession.

Carrick wants to stabilise the club after Amorim’s mess

Carrick knows he may not remain in charge beyond this season, but he is intent on leaving the club in better shape than he found it.

That shift in mentality, discipline, and professionalism may prove to be his most important contribution before a new permanent manager arrives in the summer.

For now, Carrick’s United look focused, unified, and ready to fight their way back into relevance.

