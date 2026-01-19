Chelsea prepared to table €50 million bid for top defensive target in January

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are prepared to table a €50 million offer for Rennes’ highly rated young centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, according to RMC Sport.

The 20-year-old has rapidly become one of Europe’s most sought-after defensive prospects, and Chelsea’s interest is now the most advanced among several top clubs tracking his progress.

With new head coach Liam Rosenior eager to reshape the squad, particularly in central defense, Chelsea have made Jacquet a priority target for the present and the future.

The club has been aggressively scouting young, high-ceiling defenders in recent months, and Jacquet fits the profile perfectly.

Chelsea have made Jeremy Jacquet their priority

Chelsea’s willingness to go as high as €50 million shows both their belief in Jacquet’s potential and their desire to beat European rivals to his signature.

Sources close to the French club insist they will demand a fee in excess of €60 million, particularly as Jacquet is under contract until 2029, there is no release clause and several clubs are monitoring the situation.

This long-term deal gives Rennes strong bargaining power, and they are under no pressure to sell during January unless a huge bid arrives.

The young French defender has been highly impressive

Jacquet has enjoyed a sensational rise. He is a France U21 international, he has featured in all but two Ligue 1 matches for Rennes in 2025/26, he is considered one of the top young defenders in France alongside Leny Yoro and Lucas Beraldo.

Chelsea remain determined to bring in a defender who can anchor the back line for the next decade.

Rennes will resist unless their valuation, above €60m, is met, but negotiations are expected to continue.

If the Blues push the fee higher, the breakthrough could come sooner rather than later.

