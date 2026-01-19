Crystal Palace ready to sell another star player for £35m

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Juventus have renewed their efforts to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace after seeing their opening proposal rejected, according to the Daily Mail.

The Italian giants, looking to strengthen their attack mid-season, are locked in negotiations with Palace but remain short of the Premier League club’s valuation.

Juventus’ initial proposal consisted of £1.7 million loan fee and £24.5 million obligation to buy, triggered upon European qualification.

While the structure provided future financial security for Palace, the total package, approximately £26.2m, fell well below the £35 million the London club are demanding for their in-form striker.

Juventus fail to meet asking price for Mateta

Palace immediately rejected the bid, insisting that Mateta’s importance to the squad, combined with his contract (running until 2027), means he will not be allowed to leave unless their valuation is met.

The Bianconeri have been actively searching for a striker to support Dusan Vlahović, who has been sidelined intermittently with injury issues.

Mateta has been highlighted as an ideal option due to his physical presence and aerial dominance, his ability to play as a lone striker or part of a two and his Premier League goal-scoring record, which has significantly improved over the past two seasons.

With Champions League football on the line, Juventus see Mateta as a short-term boost with long-term value.

Crystal Palace have taken a firm stance

Palace’s stance is shaped not only by Mateta’s recent form but also by the club’s wider situation.

Having lost Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in previous windows and with captain Marc Guéhi on his way to Manchester City, the board are unwilling to sanction another key exit without receiving a significant fee.

Juventus remain optimistic they can bridge the gap, especially given Mateta’s interest in testing himself in Serie A and competing for European titles.

