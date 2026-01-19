Insider confirms Newcastle United have put one of their biggest assets up for sale

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are prepared to make Anthony Gordon available for transfer this summer, according to a trusted source on X.

The decision marks a significant shift in the club’s long-term planning, with senior figures reportedly looking to upgrade their attacking output, particularly in goals and assists, ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Gordon’s 2025/26 season has been a tale of two competitions. Domestically, the 24-year-old has struggled to replicate the electric form he displayed the previous year.

In 17 Premier League appearances, he has produced only 2 goals and 1 assist, numbers that fall short of expectations for a frontline attacker in an ambitious squad.

Anthony Gordon has struggled in the Premier League

This decline has paralleled Newcastle’s inconsistent domestic performances, with the Magpies currently sitting 8th in the Premier League, short of their European ambitions.

But in Europe, Gordon has been nothing short of spectacular. In the UEFA Champions League group stage, the England international delivered 5 goals and 1 assist in just 6 matches, establishing himself as Newcastle’s standout performer on the continent.

Part of Gordon’s inconsistency can be traced back to the summer of 2025. During a pre-season friendly against Atlético Madrid, he suffered a significant ankle injury, forcing him off the pitch and interrupting his preparations.

While he returned in time for the start of the season, the lack of a proper, uninterrupted build-up appeared to impact his rhythm and confidence in Premier League matches.

Despite his Champions League heroics, Newcastle’s leadership now believe Gordon may not be the long-term answer for the type of attacking evolution they are targeting.

The club wants more reliable G/A contributions from wide areas, particularly with their ambitions to challenge consistently at the top end of the table.

Newcastle United star will have several suitors

Should Newcastle formally place him on the market, interest will not be in short supply.

Liverpool have long monitored Gordon, with the winger having strong ties to the city and previously attracting admiration from Anfield scouts.

Arsenal have also been linked in recent windows, with Mikel Arteta appreciating his pace, pressing ability, and threat on transitions.

Given Gordon’s age profile, homegrown status, and European performances, Newcastle are expected to demand a substantial fee.

