Tottenham have entered a critical phase regarding the future of manager Thomas Frank, with senior club officials holding internal discussions after the damaging 2–1 defeat at home to West Ham United.

The loss, which came against a struggling Hammers side, has exacerbated concerns over Spurs’ alarming dip in form and pushed the club deeper into instability.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League and struggling to find any consistency under Frank.

While the Danish coach arrived in north London with a reputation for structure, discipline and overachievement at Brentford, his Tottenham side have struggled to find rhythm, consistency or results.

Tottenham are still undecided on Thomas Frank

According to Football Insider, Tottenham’s board has intensified talks over whether to proceed with Frank or make an immediate managerial change.

The momentum behind a potential dismissal is reportedly gaining traction, with insiders suggesting a sacking is edging closer unless results improve dramatically and quickly.

Spurs have identified Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler as their top target.

Hürzeler, one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe, has impressed widely since taking over at Brighton.

His dynamic, possession-driven style, tactical flexibility, and success developing young players have made him one of the Premier League’s rising managerial stars.

Spurs could target the Brighton manager if Frank is sacked

Tottenham see him as a forward-thinking, ambitious appointment, perfectly aligned with the club’s long-term vision of building a younger, more modern squad and playing expansive, high-energy football.

At just 32 years old, Hürzeler represents the kind of progressive manager Spurs have long sought but struggled to secure in recent years.

The report also states that Mauricio Pochettino, still adored by the Spurs fanbase, is another name under consideration.

However, any move for their former manager cannot be immediate.

Pochettino is currently coaching the USA national team, preparing for the World Cup, and would only be available afterwards.

