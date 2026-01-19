'In the next hours' - Romano confirms huge Man United decision for January window

Fabrizio Romano on Man United.

Manchester United officials are set to hold a meeting with interim manager Michael Carrick, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to discuss their plans for the January transfer window with Carrick.

Confident after their win against Manchester City, United are now looking to take a decision over their transfer business this month.

The Red Devils welcomed back Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo from the AFCON this weekend and both of those players were instrumental in their win against Pep Guardiola’s team.

With attack and defense both looking sharp once again, United could step into the market for a new midfielder.

Romano provides crucial Man United transfer update

Romano has confirmed that Carrick will be consulted by the club over any decision they make in the January transfer window.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“I wanted to mention something on Manchester United. Because in the next hours, I would say, at the very beginning of this week, there will be an internal meeting at Manchester United, involving also the ideas of Michael Carrick.

“That is not Michael Carrick who decides, but Michael Carrick, who started his Manchester United chapter in a fantastic way, by winning the Manchester Derby, showing very good energy, very good football.

“But at the same time, Carrick will be involved in the conversation with Man United to decide on several situations, what they want to do on the market from now to the end of the January transfer window.

“If they want to go and try and get a player for an opportunity, maybe in midfield, maybe in other positions, maybe a striker. So they need to assess and decide with Michael Carrick, or continue with the current squad and invest in the summer.”

Should the Red Devils make signings in January?

United could be looking for a short term solution this month since logically making any big signing would make much more sense with a permanent head coach.

They have been linked with moves for several midfielders but it remains to be seen whether they will act on their interest on closely monitor players before making a move in the summer.

Along with getting players back from the AFCON, the performances of both Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire were a major boost for the club.

Maguire returned from an injury while Mainoo started his first Premier League match of the season, having stayed on the bench for most of the time under former manager Ruben Amorim.

With Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte both showing inconsistency this season and their future remaining uncertain at Old Trafford, even if United step into the market this month, signing a midfielder would be their priority.

