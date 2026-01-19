Shock twist at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea consider sale of 'leader' of the team

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea may be preparing for one of the biggest transfer decisions, with TEAMtalk reporting that the club is open to selling World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernández if a suitable bid arrives this summer.



The 25-year-old Argentina international, who joined Chelsea for a then-British-record £106.8 million in January 2023, has been one of the club’s most influential players and even worn the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.

But despite his importance, sources say he is not considered “untouchable” in the next phase of Chelsea’s squad evolution.

Chelsea signal openness through intermediaries

While Chelsea have not formally placed Fernández on the transfer list, intermediaries have reportedly communicated to major European clubs, including Real Madrid, that the Blues would be willing to negotiate if a “huge offer” arrives.

Chelsea will consider bids above their original £106.8m investment. The club’s ownership want flexibility to reshape the squad in summer.

Potential interest from Madrid could push the deal toward a record La Liga transfer but it remains to be seen whether that the Spanish giants are willing to invest a record fee in the midfielder.

Real Madrid have been made aware of Fernández’s situation and are said to be monitoring developments closely.

Blues plan to rebuild their squad in the summer

Chelsea’s long-term squad-building strategy has shifted toward reducing wage bill, staying safely within financial sustainability rules, opening pathway for other midfielders and funding moves for a new striker and centre-back.

While Fernández is highly valued internally for his leadership, technical quality and mentality, the club’s hierarchy believes that a nine-figure offer could be reinvested more efficiently across multiple positions.

The midfielder has been labelled as a “leader” of the team by former manager Enzo Maresca, who always showed faith in the midfielder and his ability.

Not only Real Madrid but also Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Chelsea star.

