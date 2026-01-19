(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham were among the Premier League sides exploring a move for Hayden Hackney in the January transfer window, but their interest has now cooled significantly following the £34 million signing of Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid.

With Spurs’ midfield reinforced and priorities shifting, the club has paused its pursuit of the highly rated Middlesbrough midfielder.

Middlesbrough’s stance throughout the window has been unwavering, Hackney is not for sale unless a club meets their minimum £30 million valuation, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite growing Premier League interest, the Championship side have no intention of accepting cut-price offers in January, particularly while they remain in the promotion race.

Sources around the club say they do not expect anyone to meet their asking price this month, and would prefer to review offers in the summer, especially if promotion is missed.

Man United remain interested in Hayden Hackney

One angle that remains very much alive is Manchester United’s admiration for Hackney.

The Carrick connection is central, United’s interim manager is a long-time admirer of the midfielder from his time at the Riverside, and club scouts continue to track the player closely.

Man United chose not to push for Hackney last summer when assessing young midfield targets, but their long-term midfield rebuild means his name has not fallen off the list.

With Casemiro expected to depart, Kobbie Mainoo still developing, and Manuel Ugarte struggling for consistency, Hackney remains a player United view as having Premier League-ready attributes.

Everton, Brighton and Fulham have been monitoring Hackney closely, but each club faces its own constraints.

Hackney has been one of the Championship’s most complete central midfielders this season.

The youngster has impressed top clubs in England

He is admired for his ability to progress the ball. Hackney has the talent to dictate the tempo, something which is desperately required at United.

These traits translate well to Premier League football, but the decisive factor for Hackney will be a clear role and guaranteed minutes, something clubs like United may be able to offer more convincingly than a fully stocked Tottenham midfield.

The midfielder has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough this season.

While January looks too tight and too expensive for most suitors, a major Premier League bidding war is expected in the summer.

Man United confident of winning race to sign “absolutely wonderful” PL talent