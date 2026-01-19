Super manager says no to replacing Thomas Frank at Tottenham

Thomas Frank is under a lot of pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial uncertainty has taken another twist as The Independent reports that recently dismissed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is not interested in taking over at Spurs.



Despite internal discussions at the club and Alonso’s name being floated as a high-profile replacement for Thomas Frank, the Spaniard has made it clear he intends to wait for better opportunities in the summer.

Pressure on Frank has intensified dramatically in recent weeks.

Thomas Frank has struggled at Tottenham this season

Spurs’ 2025-26 campaign, once filled with hope after his appointment, has descended into inconsistency, tactical confusion, and a worrying lack of progress.

Tottenham currently sit 14th in the Premier League, far below expectations for a squad with top-six ambitions and one of the league’s highest wage bills.

Their latest setback, a dismal 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened West Ham United, has amplified the crisis.

The Hammers had not won a league match in 11 attempts, yet left north London with all three points, sparking fury among supporters and major concerns within the Spurs hierarchy.

Spurs have now won just one of their last seven Premier League matches, a record that puts Frank’s future in serious jeopardy.

Performances have lacked structure, confidence and identity, the exact issues Frank was hired to fix.

Xabi Alonso is not interested in the Spurs job

Alonso, sacked recently by Real Madrid after a turbulent stint, remains one of football’s most sought-after young coaches.

His reputation, built on brilliant spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad B, remains largely intact despite his short-lived Madrid tenure.

Tottenham’s season is slipping away, frustrations among fans are mounting, and the board’s patience with Frank is running thin.

The rejection from Alonso, one of their preferred long-term candidates, only complicates matters further.

